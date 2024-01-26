Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of KHOTF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825. Kahoot! ASA has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

