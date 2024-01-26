Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kajima Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KAJMY stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $17.90. Kajima has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15.

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, real estate development, architectural design, and other businesses worldwide. It engages in the construction of power stations, railways, roads, airports, and seaports; design and consulting; procurement and construction; sales and services; book publishing; hotel and leisure; and greening and insurance businesses.

