Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Sells $11,210.00 in Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $11,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Naama Halevi-Davidov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 100 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $181.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 100 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $182.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,504 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $10,952.96.

On Thursday, December 28th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 200 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $398.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,715 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $11,087.10.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,380 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $11,994.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 2,000 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $3,600.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,900 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $12,489.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 7,620 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $13,639.80.

On Monday, December 4th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 9,452 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $16,541.00.

Kaltura Price Performance

Shares of Kaltura stock remained flat at $1.85 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,254. Kaltura, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Kaltura had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 125.81%. The company had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kaltura by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaltura by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaltura by 561.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaltura by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

