Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Alphabet stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,531,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,217,156. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

