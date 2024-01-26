Karoon Energy (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Shares Up 8.6%

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.
Karoon Energy Company Profile
Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia and Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the State of Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.
