Kathryn Romano Sells 2,500 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Krystal Biotech Price Performance
Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.51 and a 52 week high of $133.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.65.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.78.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.
