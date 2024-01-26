Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Down 0.7%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). 1,848,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 964,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83.

In other news, insider Ben Turney bought 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £62,500 ($79,415.50). In other Kavango Resources news, insider Brett Grist acquired 1,353,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £13,531.79 ($17,194.14). Also, insider Ben Turney bought 6,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £62,500 ($79,415.50). 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project located in the southwestern of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project located in northeast Botswana.

