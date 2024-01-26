KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 59,157 Shares of Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KB Home Stock Down 0.2 %

KB Home stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 360,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,791. KB Home has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at $1,325,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 76.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,933 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 23.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

