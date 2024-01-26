KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Jeff Kaminski Sells 4,928 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KBH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.51. 368,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,791. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

