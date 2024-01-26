KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $67.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at about $23,701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KBR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,315,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,580,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in KBR by 212.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 60,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in KBR by 7.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

