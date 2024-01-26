KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $153.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,531,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,217,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $154.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

