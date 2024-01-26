Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target to $27.00

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNOB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 14,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,735. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.30. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

