Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $28.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,495. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $802.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,846,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after buying an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

