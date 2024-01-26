Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives C$8.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities cut Kelt Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

KEL stock opened at C$5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$4.29 and a one year high of C$8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.65.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.95 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 12.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.6098361 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$166,600.00. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

