Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Up 212.5% in January

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the December 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KREVF opened at $0.64 on Friday. Keppel REIT has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

