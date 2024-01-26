Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.4 %

KDP opened at $31.59 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.