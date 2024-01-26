KeyCorp Lowers T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $175.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $183.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

TMUS stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95. The firm has a market cap of $191.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,746,952 shares of company stock valued at $282,331,324 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

