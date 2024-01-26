Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading 13.3% Higher

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Kidoz Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kidoz had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.