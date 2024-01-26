Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Lowered to $20.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

KRP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 64,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,240. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

