Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 284.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.34. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.43.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

