Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

