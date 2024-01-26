KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

KKR has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $85.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

