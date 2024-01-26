KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $705.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $670.00 to $705.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.26.

KLA Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $35.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $605.92. 860,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,669. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $568.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

