KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.660-5.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock traded down $40.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $601.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.34. KLA has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $582.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

