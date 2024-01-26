Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 350,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,764. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.