Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.53-$0.57 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.1 %

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Shares of KNX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 126,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,741. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

