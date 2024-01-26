Knighted Pastures Llc Purchases 21,300 Shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $24,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,481,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,143.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 28,876 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,298.48.

On Thursday, December 14th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 71,000 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:AGAE opened at $1.15 on Friday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGAE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $154,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

