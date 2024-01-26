Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 678.1% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Komatsu Price Performance

Shares of KMTUY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.57. 101,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMTUY

Komatsu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.