Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by Edward Jones to “Hold”

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KTB. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KTB stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $60.34. 30,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,378. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,364,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

