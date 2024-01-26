KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Shares Down 1.8%

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. 297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 11.55% of KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF Company Profile

The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.

