KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Shares Down 1.4%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 253 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The company has a market cap of $5.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

About KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

The KraneShares CICC China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (KBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CICC China Consumer Leaders index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies engaged in Consumer-Related Industries. KBUY was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

