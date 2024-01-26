Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,125,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,856,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.65. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $133.60.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.78.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

