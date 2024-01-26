Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) were down 5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $120.37 and last traded at $121.85. Approximately 155,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 243,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.20.

Specifically, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.65.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 36,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Featured Articles

