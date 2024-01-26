Kyle Mcclements Purchases 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Kyle Mcclements purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 6,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BSTZ opened at $16.88 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

