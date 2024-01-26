Kyle Mcclements Purchases 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Kyle Mcclements purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 6,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BSTZ opened at $16.88 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
