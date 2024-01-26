Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells $300,500.00 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 172,839 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on KYMR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

