Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells $300,500.00 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of KYMR stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $39.85.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on KYMR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
