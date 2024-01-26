Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 592.4% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Kyocera Stock Performance

Shares of Kyocera stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.90. 332,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kyocera will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

