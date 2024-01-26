L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.40-12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.7-21.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.43 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.73.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.85. The company had a trading volume of 705,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.