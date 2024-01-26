L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 57.9% in January

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the December 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

L’Air Liquide Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIQUY opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 111.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.