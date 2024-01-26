Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 71,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,671. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 136,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,335 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LKFN. Stephens boosted their price target on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LKFN

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.