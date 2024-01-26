Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.500-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $778.05.

Shares of LRCX traded down $21.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $844.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,451. The company has a fifty day moving average of $754.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.97. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09. The company has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

