Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $900.09 and last traded at $876.18, with a volume of 810252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $848.16.

The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.