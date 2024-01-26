Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.39% of Lancaster Colony worth $17,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LANC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,330. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.65. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

