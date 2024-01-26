Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Trading Up 1.7%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 86,281 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 28,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landsea Homes stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,147 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

