Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Largo Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

