Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,501 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4,169.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

