Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.99. 708,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,260. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

