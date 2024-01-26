Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3,200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $24.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,527.98. 100,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,475. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,331.23 and a 1 year high of $3,669.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,384.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

