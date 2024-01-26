Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 33 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 471.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,561 shares of company stock valued at $55,557,316. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $14.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,763.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,438. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,783.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,632.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,565.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

