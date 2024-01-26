Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $228.50. 670,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,002. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.75. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

