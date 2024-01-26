Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 3,568.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,263,000 after acquiring an additional 121,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 112,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,857,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $46.66. 19,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,420. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.66.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

